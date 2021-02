PRIME MINISTER MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI AND THE EYE OF HORUS IN THE BACKGROUND AT THE CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE'S MENTAL HEALTH CENTRE. ANOTHER TESTIMONY THAT PSYCHOLOGY AND PSYC… More

PRIME MINISTER MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI AND THE EYE OF HORUS IN THE BACKGROUND AT THE CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE'S MENTAL HEALTH CENTRE.



ANOTHER TESTIMONY THAT PSYCHOLOGY AND PSYCHIATRY COME FROM THE DEVIL. THE EYE OF HORUS - AN OCCULT SYMBOL FROM EGYPT. IT WILL ALSO BE USED ON SPECIAL DEVICES WORKING IN THE 5G SYSTEM DURING THE MANIFESTATION OF THE ANTICHRIST IN THE WORLD. ONLY HIS CREATOR KNOWS MAN ~ GOD IN THE HOLY TRINITY AND ONLY GOD CAN CURE MAN. HIS DIAGNOSIS IS SIMPLE ~ REGULAR HOLY SACRAMENTS AND A PURE HEART. THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS THE CURE FOR ALL THE WORLD'S ILLS. THIS OCCULT PSYCHIATRIC PROGRAM WILL ONLY LEAD POOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH INTO THE DARK REALITY THAT IS COMING, NAMELY THIS VILE PSYCHOLOGICAL PROGRAM WILL PREPARE YOUNG PEOPLE FOR MENTAL AND PHYSICAL SLAVERY UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF THE SON OF PERDITION - THE ANTICHRIST. I ABSOLUTELY ADVISE AGAINST SUCH A MENTAL REGENERATION TREATMENT AS PRESENTED AND RECOMMENDED BY PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI. CHILDREN AND YOUTH GO TO CHURCH . THERE IS YOUR HAPPINESS AND JOY OF LIFE.



LISTEN TO WHAT YOUR GOD, GOD THE FATHER, SAYS:



"THE HOPE THAT MY CHILDREN HAVE LOST IS IN THE CHURCH. THE POWER THEY LACK IS IN THE CHURCH. THE BEAUTY THEY DESIRE IS IN THE CHURCH, AND THE GATE THAT PROTECTS MY TREASURES IS THE SACRAMENT OF CONFESSION.



GO TO CONFESSION AND MAY GOD BLESS YOU, BECAUSE NO PSYCHOLOGIST OR PSYCHIATRIST CAN HELP YOU. THESE SO-CALLED SPECIALISTS DO NOT GIVE YOU THE HOLY SPIRIT TO HEAL YOU, BUT THE SPIRIT OF ANTICHRIST TO ENSLAVE YOU MORE.