Choose the Narrow Way

Matthew 7:13-14



The Narrow Gate



“Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the road is easy that leads to destruction, and there are many who take it.

For the gate is narrow and the road is hard that leads to life, and there are few who find it.