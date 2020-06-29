Archbishop's Rosary for Saint Junipero Serra

The desecration of Saint Junipero Serra’s statue in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this week has brought the world’s attention back to this holy Franciscan priest. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone … More

The desecration of Saint Junipero Serra’s statue in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this week has brought the world’s attention back to this holy Franciscan priest. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has written this week about these events, and on this rainy Saturday, June 27, he led Catholics to the site in the park; and through the Rosary and a blessing and exorcism rite, the Archbishop prayed for forgiveness and healing.