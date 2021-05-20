President Biden Pushes Israel for ‘Significant De-Escalation’ as Battle with Palestinians Rages on The White House says President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on … More





The White House says President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, about the ongoing deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, and that "The President…expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire." But based on Israel's response to that phone conversation between the two allies, peace anytime soon in Gaza does not appear imminent. Meanwhile, President Biden congratulated the Coast Guard Academy Class of 2021, and told them the world is changing, saying the nation is at a significant inflection point in world history. Going forward, the president challenged the 240 young cadets, saying "it's time for you to go out and be the future, to make the future." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.