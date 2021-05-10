Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Dagny Kjaergaard, o.v. - still in planning - we will update you soon at the moment this is so much we know but it may still be changed.Prof. Dagny M. H. Kjaergaard, O.V.(June 1933 - 8th May 2021)Wednesday 19th May 2021 at 5 pmCelebrated by Christoph Cardinal Schönborn, Archbishop of ViennaKatolische Kirche Trumau (St. Johannes der Täufer)Kirchengasse 122521 Trumau, Austria