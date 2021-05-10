Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Dagny Kjaergaard, o.v. - still in planning - we will update you soon at the moment this is so much we know but it may still be changed.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
Prof. Dagny M. H. Kjaergaard, O.V.
(June 1933 - 8th May 2021)
Wednesday 19th May 2021 at 5 pm
Celebrated by Christoph Cardinal Schönborn, Archbishop of Vienna
Katolische Kirche Trumau (St. Johannes der Täufer)
Kirchengasse 12
2521 Trumau, Austria
