Goya Producciones, a Spanish leading Catholic film and TV producer released on April 16th, a new documentary on Benedict XVI coinciding with his 94th birthday.
It is called "BENEDICT XVI. THE POPE EMERITUS" and discovers unknown facets of the hazardous life of Pope Ratzineger. You can watch it on VOD in English and Spanish at: www.estrenosdecinedigtial.com
The DVD will be released in June.
Press release: goyaproducciones.com/en/new-documentary-on-pope-benedict-xvi/
