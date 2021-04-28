Mock Confessions: Absolution for Burnt Letters

Father Johannes Pichler of St Theresia’s in Klagenfurt, Austria, offers mock confessions.Pichler invites the First Communion children and their parents to a homespun “confession proposal." Those present write down their "bad things" and put their texts into envelopes which are burnt in a fire bowl while Father Pichler pronounces the words of absolution.The website of Klagenfurt Diocese described the fire rite on 22 April as a “confession” saying that the children, as well as their parents, participated in it with enthusiasm.However, Francis Catholics express grave concerns about air pollution and CO2 emissions.