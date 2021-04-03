Clicks9
Day by Day Saint Richard of Chechester is widely remembered today for the popular prayer ascribed to him: Thanks be to Thee, my Lord Jesus Christ For all the benefits Thou hast given me, For all …More
Day by Day
Saint Richard of Chechester is widely remembered today for the popular prayer ascribed to him:
Thanks be to Thee, my Lord Jesus Christ
For all the benefits Thou hast given me,
For all the pains and insults Thou hast borne for me.
O most merciful Redeemer, friend and brother,
May I know Thee more clearly,
Love Thee more dearly,
Follow Thee more nearly.
