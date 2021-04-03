Thanks be to Thee, my Lord Jesus Christ For all the benefits Thou hast given me, For all …

Day by Day



Saint Richard of Chechester

Thanks be to Thee, my Lord Jesus Christ



For all the benefits Thou hast given me,

For all the pains and insults Thou hast borne for me.

O most merciful Redeemer, friend and brother,

May I know Thee more clearly,

Love Thee more dearly,

Follow Thee more nearly.