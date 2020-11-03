Why Abortion Restrictions Matter

Abortion activists want pro-lifers to stop passing legal restrictions on abortion—so they're claiming pro-life laws don't work. The truth? Pro-life laws DO reduce the number of children killed. … More

Abortion activists want pro-lifers to stop passing legal restrictions on abortion—so they're claiming pro-life laws don't work. The truth? Pro-life laws DO reduce the number of children killed. Children deserve the immediate, full protection of the law—and we must push forward until we have achieved that goal.