The History of Jesus in China. What God has brought about.

Spiritlessons
An amazing story of how Christianity is reaching the Chinese people
Bless you. I lived in China, Jesus is winning souls there.
robertbrownell shares this
Jesus is taking China, you'll love this.
robertbrownell
Jesus it taking China! Love this video... 😇
