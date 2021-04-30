Clicks2
Bestof:Loyola Press
Pop-Up Catechesis: The Ascension of the Lord

Three questions are at the heart of the celebration of the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord, says Joe Paprocki. Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press, explains in this episode of Pop-Up Catechesis. For more episodes, visit loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/
