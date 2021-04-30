Pop-Up Catechesis: The Ascension of the Lord Three questions are at the heart of the celebration of the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord, says Joe Paprocki. Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith … More





Three questions are at the heart of the celebration of the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord, says Joe Paprocki. Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press, explains in this episode of Pop-Up Catechesis. For more episodes, visit loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/