Clicks19
VAX PASSPORTS been PLANNED for EUROPE since 2018
Here’s Australia announcing the vax passports required for travel : Australia has gone full fascist, introducing a digital health passport, tied to your vaccination record. No vax, no travel. Coming …More
Here’s Australia announcing the vax passports required for travel :
Australia has gone full fascist, introducing a digital health passport, tied to your vaccination record. No vax, no travel. Coming to the rest of the globe and it won't stop at limiting travel.
They’ve also been planned for Europe since 2018.
But of course it will be worldwide
Australia has gone full fascist, introducing a digital health passport, tied to your vaccination record. No vax, no travel. Coming to the rest of the globe and it won't stop at limiting travel.
They’ve also been planned for Europe since 2018.
But of course it will be worldwide