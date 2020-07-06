Clicks10
Re establishing Fatherhood to Avoid Being Reduced to Nearly Nothing
www.tanbooks.com type SF15 at Checkout for 15% off One of the root causes of the troubles of our times is the lack of virtuous fatherhood, both inside and outside the Church, on every level. King David indicates in Psalm 77 that bad fathers can work such havoc as to cause the anger of God ... "God heard, and despised them, and He reduced Israel exceedingly as it were to nothing." The Prophet Malachi indicates how this can be prevented by another Elias or St. John the Baptist re-establishing an orderly fatherhood: "Behold I will send you Elias the prophet, before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord. And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers: lest I come, and strike the earth with anathema" (4:5-6). For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest