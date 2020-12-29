Emotional Guitar Instrumentals (Relaxing, Romantic, Calming) ... by Marco Cirillo. Guys, I just put together all the instrumentals from my lessons in one video. You can listen to this beautiful and … More





Guys, I just put together all the instrumentals from my lessons in one video.



You can listen to this beautiful and emotional guitar compilation here on YouTube or on Spotify and other streaming platforms.



There is a guitar lesson for every instrumental I play in this compilation.

The guitar lessons are available on my YouTube channel.

FAQs:

Are you a full-time YouTuber?

Yes, I am on YouTube as Marco Cirillo, and I promote my videos on my website BlitzGuitar.com. All the courses I post online are available on my Patreon page



How long have you been playing guitar for?

I started playing guitar when I was 10 years old, so it has been more than 20 years. I have always loved fingerpicking guitar, so this is why all my tutorials focus on this topic.



Why are you on Patreon?

Patreon is great! It allows creators to make money doing what they love. On Patreon, I can share my guitar lessons with my Patrons and get paid for it. As a creator, I feel like Patreon really made a massive difference in the way I share my content :)



Do you do concerts?

I used to do a lot of gigs in the past. London is a great place to play music almost every day. When my YouTube channel started to grow, I decided to go all in and try to help as many people as possible learning guitar. This goal takes all the time I have available, so I am not doing any gig or concert atm.



© Copyright and Licensing...

All the music posted to this channel are created by and belong exclusively to Marco Cirillo. For the tracks and music in this video to be used in any way requires direct permission and consent or necessary takedown action will be taken.

DON'T SAMPLE ANY MUSIC FROM MY VIDEOS.

DON'T CLAIM COPYRIGHT FOR ANY OF THE MUSIC RECORDED IN THIS VIDEO.

