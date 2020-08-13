Clicks20
Basics of the Catholic Faith: Episode 06 - Sin's Effect on Man
Please help us spread the message, Donate to the Apostolate Today! » fatima.org/donate/ Watch related videos on the chastisement: » fatima.org To learn more about Our Lady's Message of Fatima: » …More
Please help us spread the message, Donate to the Apostolate Today! » fatima.org/donate/ Watch related videos on the chastisement: » fatima.org To learn more about Our Lady's Message of Fatima: » fatima.org SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel for more videos! Contact Us: » WEBSITE: www.fatima.org » PHONE: 1-800-263-8160 » EMAIL: info@thefatimacenter.com » NEWSLETTER: fatima.org/…/newsletter-subs… » FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/Fatima-Center-95998926441 » YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/channel/UCe87sEM3AUxAyh… » PODCAST: fatima.org/podcast/ » TWITTER: twitter.com/thefatimacenter » INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/accounts/login/ The Fatima Center’s mission is to ensure that the entire Message of Fatima is fully known, accurately understood, and deeply appreciated so that it may be followed by all. The Fatima Center has been faithful to this mission since it was founded by the late Father Nicholas Gruner in 1978. The Message of Fatima is the ONLY solution to the crisis in the Church and the world.