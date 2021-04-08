World Over - 2021-04-08 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of The Catholic Thing.org and FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York … More

World Over - 2021-04-08 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo



ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of The Catholic Thing.org and FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York discuss the latest Catholic news of the week, particularly the recent crackdowns on Masses and church services due to COVID restrictions. TOM CARROLL, superintendent of schools & secretary of education for the Archdiocese of Boston disucsses the state of Catholic eduction as the pandemic continues to curtail attendance at public schools. BISHOP JOSEPH STRICKLAND, of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas and KARI BECKMAN, founder of Regina Caeli Academy discuss the purpose and goals of Veritatis Splendor, a new Catholic center being built in East Texas.