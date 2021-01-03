Clicks5
Our Lady's virginity at the dawn of new year. Homily by Fr. Serafino Maria Lanzetta. We feast et the beginning of the new year the circumcision of Our Lord as well the virginity of Our Lady. Marian …More
Our Lady's virginity at the dawn of new year.
Homily by Fr. Serafino Maria Lanzetta.
We feast et the beginning of the new year the circumcision of Our Lord as well the virginity of Our Lady.
Marian Franciscans in England : themarianfranciscans.org
More homelies and talks in english available :
youtube.com/…annel/UCi9ki8jUh3-H_W-ssXxd9Og
Homily by Fr. Serafino Maria Lanzetta.
We feast et the beginning of the new year the circumcision of Our Lord as well the virginity of Our Lady.
Marian Franciscans in England : themarianfranciscans.org
More homelies and talks in english available :
youtube.com/…annel/UCi9ki8jUh3-H_W-ssXxd9Og