CHURCH in CRISIS: WORLD's CATHOLICS RESIST POPE to His FACE

From Rome, Michael Matt writes an Open Letter to Pope Francis explaining to him why faithful Catholics the world over are resisting this radically leftist pope to his face.Borrowing from St. Paul in Galatians, Michael promises not only to resist Francis but also to teach his children to resist him and to never stop resisting him until he dies or radically reconsiders his campaign to destroy what's left of the human element of Christ's Church.This video also includes many of the more important clips of bizarre occurrences in this the worst pontificate in the history of the Church.Who is Francis? How did he get into Peter's Chairs, and what's it going to take to get him out? From Pope Francis, libera nos Domine.