"I Do Not Wish To belong to Idolatrous Pachamama Church" - ICEL Director

Father Andrew Wadsworth, the executive director of the International Commission on English in the Liturgy (ICEL) Secretariat, openly criticised Francis' Amazon Synod in accordance with Francis' alleged wish for parrhesia.Wadsworth wrote on social media (October 26), “I, Andrew Raymond Wadsworth, do not wish to belong to the new idolatrous Pachamama Church currently being brought into being.”ICEL is based in Washington D.C. and coordinates the English translations of the liturgical texts.Wadsworth illustrated his post with a picture of Christ the King.