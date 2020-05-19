Stop the tyranny

The prediction of Pope St. Pius X

The prediction of Pope St. Pius X

On the USA



CHRIST WILL REIGN!



Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness...

= super-natural life, responsible liberty to do good, and the pursuit of true happiness, which is virtue!



St Pius X predicts America's Catholic future, where Christ will reign....



America Magazine Vol 19



pg 593



Nov 29, 1911 on giving the Cardinal's hat to John Cardinal Farley, said:



"The enthusiasm with which the news of your elevation to the Sacred College was received, the demonstrations which were made for you by all classes of citizens, the acclamations, accompanied with blessings, wishes and affectionate greetings on your departure from New York and Boston, and ﬁnally your triumph and voyage across the ocean protected by the Papal ﬂag, afford me not only hope, but certainty that the Lord on your return will multiply the fruits of your Apostolate, and that over the hospitable land which receives all peoples of the world, and with well-ordered liberty provides for the universal well-being, the Lord will reign and His glory will shine therein..."