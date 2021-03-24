Testimony Tuesday - Melody Lyons Melody Lyons is a Catholic author, pursuing the restoration of a Culture of Life through natural health education and the proclamation of the Gospel. Her recent … More





Melody Lyons is a Catholic author, pursuing the restoration of a Culture of Life through natural health education and the proclamation of the Gospel. Her recent book, The Sunshine Principle: A Radically Simple Guide to Natural Catholic Healing, was published in 2020. She writes about integrated Catholic culture and the pursuit of holiness at Testimony Tuesday - Melody LyonsMelody Lyons is a Catholic author, pursuing the restoration of a Culture of Life through natural health education and the proclamation of the Gospel. Her recent book, The Sunshine Principle: A Radically Simple Guide to Natural Catholic Healing, was published in 2020. She writes about integrated Catholic culture and the pursuit of holiness at theessentialmother.com . Compelled by gratitude, she is passionate about bringing the healing power of Jesus Christ to others. Melody and her husband, Chris, have been married for 25 years and are blessed with eight wonderful children.