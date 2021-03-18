PRAYER to Saint Joseph "O Saint Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God, I place in you all my interests and desires." "O Saint Joseph, do assist me by … More

"O Saint Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God, I place in you all my interests and desires."



"O Saint Joseph, do assist me by your powerful intercession, and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings, through Jesus Christ, our Lord, So that, having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most Loving of Fathers."



"O Saint Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss his fine head for me and ask him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath."



"Saint Joseph, Patron of departed souls – pray for me. (Mention your intention) Amen."