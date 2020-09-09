Blessed Emma Üffing - September 9

Emma Üffing (8 April 1914 - 9 September 1955) - in religious Maria Euthymia - was a German Roman Catholic professed religious from the Clemens Sisters (official title: Sisters of Charity of the … More

Emma Üffing (8 April 1914 - 9 September 1955) - in religious Maria Euthymia - was a German Roman Catholic professed religious from the Clemens Sisters (official title: Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin and Our Lady of Sorrows).Üffing was born to humble farmers and worked as an apprentice in home management until she decided to enter the religious life in the interwar period - she assumed her religious name in honor of a nun she once knew.



Üffing worked in various German hospitals in her religious career and she also tended to ill people during World War II. She tended to foreigners who were admitted into these hospitals such as Russian and British people and was hailed as an "Angel of Love" due to her affectionate care of the patients under her care.



Her cause for sainthood was initiated under Pope Paul VI on 9 January 1976 and she was titled as a Servant of God before Pope John Paul II named her as Venerable on 1 September 1988 and later beatified her on 7 October 2001.