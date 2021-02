St. Adela of Normandy, Daily Saint, February 24 OLV February 24- St. Adela of Normandy, Daughter of the King of England, Nun, known as the ‘heroine of the First Crusade’ More

St. Adela of Normandy, Daily Saint, February 24 OLV

February 24- St. Adela of Normandy, Daughter of the King of England, Nun, known as the ‘heroine of the First Crusade’