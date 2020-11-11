Home
Clicks
36
The Show Must Go On...
malemp
35 minutes ago
In this video, I share an uplifting story--uplifting stories have become rarities in 2020. Then, I circle back to the Axios article I discussed last week, posing the question, will 2020 ever end?
