III Sunday of Easter - Fr Oliver Keenan OP The homily on the Third Sunday of Easter, at Blackfriars Oxford (18.04.21), by Fr Oliver Keenan OP. The readings at Mass: Acts 3:13-15,17-19; Ps 4: 1 John … More

III Sunday of Easter - Fr Oliver Keenan OP



The homily on the Third Sunday of Easter, at Blackfriars Oxford (18.04.21), by Fr Oliver Keenan OP. The readings at Mass: Acts 3:13-15,17-19; Ps 4: 1 John 2:1-5; Luke 24:35-48