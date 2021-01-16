Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi explains why PCR tests are simply not fit for purpose - Bhakdi explains that: - PCR tests are NOT designed as a diagnostic tool; it must NEVER be mass-administered - A "positive… More



- Bhakdi explains that: - PCR tests are NOT designed as a diagnostic tool; it must NEVER be mass-administered - A "positive" test is NOT proof of COVID-19 - Even a genuine positive test likely means a tiny amount of RNA that is not harmful. Source: youtube.com/watch?v=oZreyzYo0Bs