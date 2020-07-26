July 27 - Saint Pantaleon

Daily Saint Series by catechism children of St Jude Sunday School Udayanagar. This video is about Saint Pantaleon who was a Martyr, Lay Physician and one of the Fourteen Holy Helpers. He was … More

Daily Saint Series by catechism children of St Jude Sunday School Udayanagar. This video is about Saint Pantaleon who was a Martyr, Lay Physician and one of the Fourteen Holy Helpers. He was martyred in c 305. Patronages – against consumption or tuberculosis, bachelors, doctors, physicians, midwives, torture victims. A phial of his blood is preserved at Constantinople and is reported to become liquid and bubble on his feast day. Some of his relics are enshrined at the church of Saint Denis in Paris, France and others at Lyons, France.



