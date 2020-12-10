Bill Gates Partners With DARPA & Department of Defense For New DNA Nanotech COVID19 Vaccine - In this powerful interview, Spiro is joined by Whitney Webb and Ryan Cristian from The Last American … More

Bill Gates Partners With DARPA & Department of Defense For New DNA Nanotech COVID19 Vaccine - In this powerful interview, Spiro is joined by Whitney Webb and Ryan Cristian from The Last American Vagabond, as they discuss the rollout of a new system of control the likes of which the world has never seen. It has been said to never let a good crisis go to waste and it appears the ones pulling the strings are taking full advantage of the current crisis as more and more evidence emerges contradicting the official story that suggests this crisis is no accident. The fact that Bill Gates has teamed up with the Department of Defense and DARPA, which is the special project research and development arm of the pentagon to develop a brand new type of vaccine, which is being rushed into production is alarming to say the least. Especially considering this new kind of DNA / RNA vaccine would normally take 15-20 years to roll out, while this one is being rolled out in a matter of months and is already undergoing human clinical trials. The urgency and rolled back regulations to streamline this new vaccine is of course, justified by the crisis.

Source: youtube.com/watch?v=2MGXePjIzXE

The Last American Vagabond Website

The Last American Vagabond Bitchute

The Last American Vagabond Website

The Last American Vagabond Bitchute

The Last American Vagabond Youtube

Ryan Cristian's Twitter twitter.com/tlavagabond

Whitney Webb's Twitter twitter.com/_whitneywebb

Covid-19 was already 'silently circulating' in France before virus arrived from China & Italy – study rt.com/…oronavirus-strain-italy-china/

Introductions and early spread of SARS-CoV-2 in France biorxiv.org/…1/2020.04.24.059576v1.full.pdf

TECHNO-TYRANNY: HOW THE US NATIONAL SECURITY STATE IS USING CORONAVIRUS TO FULFILL AN ORWELLIAN VISION https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.c...

INOVIO Receives New $5 Million Grant to Accelerate Scale Up of Smart Delivery Device for Its COVID-19 Vaccine prnewswire.com/…ovid-19-vaccine-301022049.html

Inovio COVID-19 Vaccine Uses Electricity to Drive DNA Into Body Cells thevaccinereaction.org/…-to-drive-dna-into-body-cells/