La charité à travers l'histoire : charity through the history

So huge : thanks to the Catholic charity, we used to work only 6 days a week in France instead of 7 like in many countries throughout the world. After the "French" revolution, the day-off was given … More

So huge : thanks to the Catholic charity, we used to work only 6 days a week in France instead of 7 like in many countries throughout the world.



After the "French" revolution, the day-off was given only after 9 days worked... but French could not bear and went back to what they held before, along with the Christian calendar given that the Revolutionary one was awful.



Thanks to the Catholic faith, we had free healthcare with the French king Louis IX, also called Saint Louis. He was not the only one as many "lords" gave it too in their lands through the religious congregations for around 8 centuries.



Thanks to the Catholic faith, we had also free instruction through Saint Jean Baptiste de la Salle already 3 centuries ago. The "French" revolution robbed it to us in order to brainwash the kids and to make them becoming atheistic !!!... But it's paid through our taxes, while it was the peoples that used to thank the Catholic Church before this for the teaching they used to receive.



Also, thanks to the Catholic faith, we have had all the social benefits of the XXth century, given that Pope Leo XIII in his encyclical "Rerum Novarum" (that is still on the Vatican website in English) proposed them to our governments. The Leftists robbed it and claimed it was theirs... Given they brainwash the kids at school, most were deluded.



There are still many days-off during a year because they were holy and as we used to celebrate Our Lord through them. And all the peoples in Europe are beholden to God for the days they don't have to work even though they're no more religious and don't know it has a religious origin.



There is much more than this, so if you're interested by this question you can translate the work of Arnaud Ledinghen that I published on Gloria and read "Rerum Novarum", along with "Quadragesimo anno" from the Popes Leo XIII and Pius XI.