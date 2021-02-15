OXFORD RECRUITS KIDS AS VACCINE ‘LAB RATS’

Bill Gates pumps millions into elite university for vaccine development.
Oxford University's Vaccine Group, heavily funded by pro-abortion philanthrocapitalist Bill Gates, is recruiting kids as young as 6 to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the chimpanzee-derived adenovirus-vectored Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
"We have a new COVID-19 study group open for recruitment. If your child is aged 6–17 years and in good health, they may be eligible to participate," the Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG) announced Saturday.
The OVG said it would enlist 300 participants, vaccinating up to 240 with the candidate COVID vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and the rest with a control vaccine (MenB, Bexsero) — meant "to prevent a different disease for Meningitis B."
All girls over the age of 11 will have to take a urine pregnancy test and be required to use "an effective form of contraception for the duration of the trial" if they are sexually active.
The recruiters say they are "actively encouraging" black and minority ethnic children to take part in the experiment, but children will only be eligible for the trials if they live near Oxford, London's St. George's University Hospital, Southampton or Bristol.
'Tantamount to Child Abuse'
In comments to Church Militant, health care professional and academic Dr. Niall McCrae condemned the "invitation for parents to enter their children in a COVID-19 vaccine trial" as "very wrong."
"Children should not be lab rats for the benefit of Big Pharma and the Great Reset. I would go as far as saying this is tantamount to child abuse," Dr. McCrae warned.
The mental health ethicist explained:
Vaccinating children against coronaviruses is unjustifiable, given the minimal risk of infection and transmission. I sat on a National Health Service (NHS) ethics committee for 11 years, and I'm very worried about the apparent disregard for established scientific and ethical standards to serve the COVID regime.
McCrae urged parents to understand "that they will be held responsible, not only the pharma company, for any serious harm caused by this experiment."
The OVG has clarified that it will not "offer extra medical support outside what is available within the NHS for the general public" for participants who become "seriously unwell."
Children being experimented on "will be treated the same way as the general population in this context of the COVID-19 pandemic" and if a child "needs to be admitted to hospital, the standard referral routes within the NHS will be used."
"The University of Oxford, as the research sponsor, has insurance in place in the unlikely event that your child should suffer any harm as a direct consequence of participation in this trial," the OVG is informing parents, noting "the sponsor will cooperate with any claim."
Gates Asserts Control
The OVG claims the study is funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and AstraZeneca, but Church Militant has learned of staggering amounts of money pumped into Oxford University's health and vaccine research by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
In 2020, the elite university received grants for various global health projects to the tune of a little under $2 million ($1,97,6648). In 2019, the Gates foundation specifically awarded Oxford University $552,450 for "vaccine development."
In 2019, the Gates foundation gave Oxford University over $9 million ($9,034,540) "to provide new evidence about an optimal immunization schedule for infants, potentially leading to a revised EPI" (Expanded Program on Immunization).
Harvard and Princeton-trained economists and other researchers are exposing Gates' "key role … elevating the pharmaceutical industry" in the pandemic by pushing Oxford University "to deliver its leading COVID-19 vaccine platform into the hands of Big Pharma."
James Love blasted Bill Gates for wanting "an exclusive license for the Oxford Vaccine."
"Oxford had already announced it would open-source the vaccine for the world, Bill Gates then intervened, and a week later, it was a monopoly with AstraZeneca, and everything including the contract and the know-how was secret," Love writes.
Possible Genetic Testing
Meanwhile, the OVG is alerting children of possible genetic tests on their blood samples "to look at the patterns of genes that regulate your own individual immune response" and to examine "the expression of certain genes which relate specifically to the immune response to COVID-19."
While assuring children of anonymity, the OVG also notes that "DNA is unique, and as such, will never be completely anonymous."
Participants will be enrolled in the study for one year and will be given two doses of either the experimental serum or the Meningitis B control vaccine. Participants and their parents will not be told which jab they are receiving.
Five blood tests will be taken over the course of a year to examine immune responses to the vaccine, and participants will have to complete a diary for up to 28 days after the shot.
Children are being experimented on "because there is at present no vaccine which is approved for use in 6- to 17-year-olds" and "the data from this study may be used to support further larger-scale trials in children, the results of which may be used by AstraZeneca to support approvals of this vaccine for use in children in the future," claims OVG.
Chimp Virus, Aborted Tissue
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine uses a modified chimpanzee virus that is loaded up with the gene for the coronavirus spike protein. The chimp virus delivers the coronavirus gene to human cells, which start to churn out the spike protein. The immune system detects this and produces antibodies to attack the coronavirus.
The experimental vaccine also uses the HEK-293 cell line from the kidney of a Dutch female baby aborted in 1972 in the three stages of design, confirmation and production.
In the 1970s, theologian Paul Ramsey argued that medical experiments should only be carried out on people capable of consent and children should not be used as guinea pigs when their own health is not at stake and when the research involves any physical aspect.
According to the British Medical Journal, "research should only be done on children if comparable research on adults could not answer the same question."
"We believe that research in which children are submitted to more than minimal risk with only slight, uncertain or no benefit to themselves deserves serious ethical consideration," state the guidelines for the ethical conduct of medical research on children.
Source: churchmilitant.com/…s-children-as-vaccine-lab-rats
