Clicks16
jamacor
Laudate Dominum (Mozart) | boy soprano Aksel Rykkvin (13 years) Aksel Rykkvin's latest album as a boy soprano, 'Light Divine: Baroque music for treble and ensemble' is available to buy or stream: More
Laudate Dominum (Mozart) | boy soprano Aksel Rykkvin (13 years)

Aksel Rykkvin's latest album as a boy soprano, 'Light Divine: Baroque music for treble and ensemble' is available to buy or stream: hyperurl.co/LightDivine

Laudate Dominum, from Vesperae solennes de confessore (K. 339) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Aksel Rykkvin (treble)
Oslo Domkor / Oslo Cathedral
Choir IRIS kammerorkester / IRIS chamber orchestra
Vivianne Sydnes (conductor)

The performance was part of Desembertoner, which are free Christmas concerts with popular artists in Oslo Cathedral, sponsored by Nordea. Live recording on Dec 16th 2016.

Production: SceneKvelder.no Multi-camera direction: Kristian Løkken

Aksel Rykkvin's debut album 'AKSEL! Arias by Bach, Handel and Mozart' is available through Signum Classics. Order now | Digital: http://radi.al/AkselArias | CD: http://radi.al/AkselAriasCD

Subscribe to Aksel's YouTube Channel: http://radi.al/AkselYouTubeSubscribe

akselrykkvin.com
facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/akselmusic https://www.instagram.com/akselmusic/ twitter.com/akselmusic
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up