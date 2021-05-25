Clicks16
Laudate Dominum (Mozart) | boy soprano Aksel Rykkvin (13 years) Aksel Rykkvin's latest album as a boy soprano, 'Light Divine: Baroque music for treble and ensemble' is available to buy or stream: …More
Laudate Dominum (Mozart) | boy soprano Aksel Rykkvin (13 years)
Aksel Rykkvin's latest album as a boy soprano, 'Light Divine: Baroque music for treble and ensemble' is available to buy or stream: hyperurl.co/LightDivine
Laudate Dominum, from Vesperae solennes de confessore (K. 339) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Aksel Rykkvin (treble)
Oslo Domkor / Oslo Cathedral
Choir IRIS kammerorkester / IRIS chamber orchestra
Vivianne Sydnes (conductor)
The performance was part of Desembertoner, which are free Christmas concerts with popular artists in Oslo Cathedral, sponsored by Nordea. Live recording on Dec 16th 2016.
Production: SceneKvelder.no Multi-camera direction: Kristian Løkken
Aksel Rykkvin's debut album 'AKSEL! Arias by Bach, Handel and Mozart' is available through Signum Classics.
akselrykkvin.com
akselrykkvin.com
