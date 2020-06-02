Statement by the John Paul II Shrine

Fr. James Martin says Trumps actions makes a mockery of Christianity, well "Fr.James Martin" would know, what would, and would not, make a mockery of christianity, him being a "catholic priest" a vicar of Christ who is supposed to uphold the teachings of Jesus Christ, but instead denouncing every word Jesus had said by Fr. James Martin own actions in supporting homosexuality. Talk about the pot … More

Fr. James Martin says Trumps actions makes a mockery of Christianity, well "Fr.James Martin" would know, what would, and would not, make a mockery of christianity, him being a "catholic priest" a vicar of Christ who is supposed to uphold the teachings of Jesus Christ, but instead denouncing every word Jesus had said by Fr. James Martin own actions in supporting homosexuality. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black hay Fr. James Martin