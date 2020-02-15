The ANTICHRIST DEFINITIVELY APPROVES of MARRIED PRIESTS 2/4

Album ACTU

111. Many of the Church communities in the Amazonian territory have enormous difficulties in attending the Eucharist. Sometimes it takes not just months but even several years before a priest can return to a community to celebrate the Eucharist, offer the sacrament of reconciliation or anoint the sick in the community. We appreciate celibacy as a gift of God ( SC1967 1) to the extent that this gift enables the missionary disciple, ordained to the priesthood, to dedicate himself fully to the service of the Holy People of God. It stimulates pastoral charity, and we pray that there will be many vocations living the celibate priesthood. We know that this discipline “is not demanded by the very nature of the priesthood” ( PO 16) although there are many practical reasons for it. In his encyclical on priestly celibacy, St. Paul VI maintained this law and set out theological, spiritual and pastoral motivations that support it. In 1992, the post-synodal exhortation of St. John Paul II on priestly formation confirmed this tradition in the Latin Church (cf. PDV 29). Considering that legitimate diversity does not harm the communion and unity of the Church, but rather expresses and serves it (cf. LG 13; OE 6), witness the plurality of existing rites and disciplines, we propose that criteria and dispositions be established by the competent authority, within the framework of Lumen Gentium 26, to ordain as priests suitable and respected men of the community with a legitimately constituted and stable family, who have had a fruitful permanent diaconate and receive an adequate formation for the priesthood, in order to sustain the life of the Christian community through the preaching of the Word and the celebration of the Sacraments in the most remote areas of the Amazon region. In this regard, some were in favour of a more universal approach to the subject.

2. During the Synod, I listened to the presentations and read with interest the reports of the discussion groups. In this Exhortation, I wish to offer my own response to this process of dialogue and discernment. I will not go into all of the issues treated at length in the final document. Nor do I claim to replace that text or to duplicate it. I wish merely to propose a brief framework for reflection that can apply concretely to the life of the Amazon region a synthesis of some of the larger concerns that I have expressed in earlier documents, and that can help guide us to a harmonious, creative and fruitful reception of the entire synodal process.



3. At the same time, I would like to officially present the Final Document, which sets forth the conclusions of the Synod , which profited from the participation of many people who know better than myself or the Roman Curia the problems and issues of the Amazon region, since they live there, they experience its suffering and they love it passionately. I have preferred not to cite the Final Document in this Exhortation, because I would encourage everyone to read it in full.

§1. Once the approval of the members has been obtained, the Final Document of the Assembly is presented to the Roman Pontiff, who decides on its publication.



If it is expressly approved by the Roman Pontiff, the Final Document participates in the ordinary Magisterium of the Successor of Peter.



§2. If the Roman Pontiff has granted deliberative power to the Synod Assembly, according to the norm of canon 343 of the Code of Canon Law, the Final Document participates in the ordinary Magisterium of the Successor of Peter once it has been ratified and promulgated by him.



In this case, the Final Document is published with the signature of the Roman Pontiff together with that of the members.

— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) At Presser for presentation of twitter.com/hashtag/queridaamazonia , Sandro Magister asks about the proposals of the ordination of married men to the priesthood in the Final document, twitter.com/jesuitczerny responds that all the particular proposals in the Final document "remain on the table" twitter.com/…/122758490269618… — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) twitter.com/…/122758490269618…

LifeSite: Cardinal Czerny, the Sacrament of Holy Orders is one sacrament. The diaconate is a part, an essential part, of that sacrament. Can we not rule out that a woman cannot be admitted to Holy Orders?

Cardinal Czerny : It’s under study.

LifeSite: It’s not under study if a woman can be admitted to Holy Orders.

Cardinal Czerny : The women’s diaconate is under study.

LifeSite: But not in the sense of the Sacrament of Holy Orders.

Cardinal Czerny : We’ll have to see what the study produces.

— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) After some confusion of the status of the Final Document of the Amazon Synod at Presser for presentation of twitter.com/hashtag/queridaamazonia , Cardinal Baldisseri says the Final Document has "moral authority but does not have magisterial authority" twitter.com/…/122758696698587… — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) twitter.com/…/122758696698587…

