Saint Charles Borromeo Distributing Communion to the Victims of the Plague of 1576 in Milan

St. Charles was convinced that the epidemic was “a scourge sent by Heaven” as chastisement for the sins of the people and that recourse to spiritual measures was necessary to fight against it: prayer and penitence. He rebuked the civil authorities for having placed their trust in human measures rather than divine ones. “Hadn’t they prohibited all the pious gatherings and processions during the time of the Jubilee? For him, and he was convinced of it, these were the causes of the chastisement.St. Charles, “there is no other fault that God is so greatly offended by, none provokes such indignation as the vice of heresy, and in turn, nothing can bring the provinces and kingdoms to ruin more than that horrid plague can.”St. Charles Borromeo, Pray for Us