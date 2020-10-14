Alluring world

A heart that loves the world— dissipates(1).



The satisfaction that the world brings to our heart, induces ever more dissatisfaction(2)— leaving us bereft of inner peace.



1] Dissipation is the curse of the evil, who rules the vanity of the world.

A heart that loves the world dissipates— because it eagerly and anxiously seeks earthly satisfactions.



2] It dissipates and remains dissatisfied because it desires and seeks everything worldly; everything vain— except God.