Alluring world

A heart that loves the world— dissipates(1).
The satisfaction that the world brings to our heart, induces ever more dissatisfaction(2)— leaving us bereft of inner peace.
1] Dissipation is the curse of the evil, who rules the vanity of the world.
A heart that loves the world dissipates— because it eagerly and anxiously seeks earthly satisfactions.
2] It dissipates and remains dissatisfied because it desires and seeks everything worldly; everything vain— except God.
