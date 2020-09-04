Obey or Die - Ben Garrison

It is essential to understand that we are facing a gigantic operation of social engineering and mental manipulation, unprecedented in the history of humanity. In the first place, because of its geographical extension and, above all, because of the highly sophisticated technological tools for population control and brainwashing the masses at the disposal of the authors of this sinister “plandemic”… More

It is essential to understand that we are facing a gigantic operation of social engineering and mental manipulation, unprecedented in the history of humanity. In the first place, because of its geographical extension and, above all, because of the highly sophisticated technological tools for population control and brainwashing the masses at the disposal of the authors of this sinister “plandemic”. A true attack against humanity, a meticulous intelligence maneuver of global, criminal and totalitarian power, planned and triggered by international organizations, which the puppet governments that we suffer, supposedly "democratic" and "sovereign", slavishly abide by and without any kind of spirit. critical.



Sad and harmful lackeys of the lords of the world, from whom they greedily and dishonorably wait to receive the constant and resounding rewards that masters usually lavish on their diligent slaves. We are witnessing a global subversive operation, the sole objective of which is to take another step - perhaps decisive this time, given the unprecedented passivity exhibited by the mass, completely lethargic - towards the political and monetary unification of the planet, for the exclusive benefit of the financial elite International, whose visible face is embodied in moguls falsely "philanthropic" and supposedly "humanists", like Bill Gates, whose lucrative foundation everywhere promotes abortion, gender theory and the reduction of the world population.



Bill Gates already controls our health through WHO, of which he is the main contributor. In April he decided that humanity as a whole should receive the coronavirus vaccine that he will manufacture and sell to the entire world, to "solve" this totally artificial planetary pandemic crisis caused by him and his World Cup accomplices. While the arbitrary confinement to which we are subjected by the insane who govern us -servative puppets of global power- destroys local economies and impoverishes people massively, the Microsoft company, founded by him, is collecting dividends in high amounts thanks to "teleworking" and to the generalized “telestudio”.



In short, this man controls, to a large extent, our communications, our work, our health and soon our diet. It seems to me of capital importance to warn about it, so that people begin to open their eyes to what is happening: the progressive establishment of a totalitarian state on a global scale, promoted by a group of enlightened globalist magnates -Gates, Soros, Rockefeller- , who, with their immense fortunes, control the main international organizations -UN, UNESCO, WHO, FAO-, and actively promote mass immigrationism, subversive movements such as "Antifa" and "Black Lives Matter", gender ideology , abortion and the reduction of the world population.