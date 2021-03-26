The Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary,

The Seven Sorrows of Mary:1. The Prophecy of Simeon (Luke 2:34-35)2. The Flight into Egypt (Matthew 2:13-21)3. The Loss of Jesus for Three Days (Luke 2:41-50)4. The Carrying of the Cross (John 19:17)5. The Crucifixion of Jesus (John 19:18-30)6. Jesus Taken Down from the Cross (John 19:39-40)7. Jesus Laid in the Tomb (John 19:39-42)Our Lady of Sorrows PromisesThe Seven Sorrows of Mary are very powerful and they precede rather formidable promises.Devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows should be practiced especially by souls who wish to rid themselves of sinful habits.This devotion nourishes the spirit of compunction, affords great consolation, strengthens confidence in God's mercy, draws down the special protection of the Blessed Mother in the hour of temptation, and preserves the converted sinner from relapsing into sin.The Mother of God once said to her faithful servant St. Bridget of Sweden (1303 - 1373)No matter how numerous a person's sins may be, if he turns to me with a sincere purpose of amendment, I am prepared forthwith to receive him graciously, for I do not regard the number of sins he has committed, but look only upon the dispositions with which he comes to me; for I feel no aversion in healing his wounds because I am called and am in truth the Mother of MercyOur Lady directly reveals the amazing graces granted by her Son for all those who daily pray seven Hail Mary's while meditating on her seven dolors and tears1. I will grant peace to their families.2. They will be enlightened about the Divine Mysteries.3. I will console them in their pains and I will accompany them in their work.4. I will give them as much as they ask for as long as it does not oppose the adorable will of my Divine Son or the sanctification of their souls.5. I will defend them in their spiritual battles with the infernal enemy and I will protect them at every instant of their lives6. I will visibly help them at the moment of their death - they will see the face of their mother.7. I have obtained this grace from my Divine Son, that those who propagate this devotion to my tears and dolors will be taken directly from this earthly life to eternal happiness since all their sins will be forgiven and my Son will be their eternal consolation and joy.One of the gifts granted to those who have a devotion to the Dolors of Mary is the grace of goo and holy death. In recompense for her fidelity in remaining near to Jesus as He died on the Cross, Our Lady of Sorrows has received from Him a special power to assist souls in their last agony and no doubt she will above all exercise this power in behalf of those who have wept with her and compassionated her.Our Lord once said to Veronica of Binasco:"My daughter, the tears which you shed in compassion for My sufferings are pleasing to Me, but bear in mind that on account of My infinite love for My Mother, the tears you shed in compassion for her sufferings are still more precious."