Burke: Catholic Schools Are Fooling Well-Meaning Parents

State schools have become places of indoctrination in atheistic materialism, Cardinal Raymond Burke said in an October 8 live talk for VoiceOfTheFamily.com.According to him, some Catholic schools “mimic" such schools by insisting upon an anti-life, anti-family, and anti-religion ideology which marks education in general.For Burke this is particularly pernicious for parents who send their children to such a school believing that it is truly Catholic, "when, in fact, it is nothing of the sort.”Therefore, he calls operating fake Catholic schools a "profound injustice" to families.