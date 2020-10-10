Burke: Catholic Schools Are Fooling Well-Meaning Parents

State schools have become places of indoctrination in atheistic materialism, Cardinal Raymond Burke said in an October 8 live talk for VoiceOfTheFamily.com.
According to him, some Catholic schools “mimic" such schools by insisting upon an anti-life, anti-family, and anti-religion ideology which marks education in general.
For Burke this is particularly pernicious for parents who send their children to such a school believing that it is truly Catholic, "when, in fact, it is nothing of the sort.”
Therefore, he calls operating fake Catholic schools a "profound injustice" to families.
