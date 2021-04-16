Vatican vs London court, Vatican Observatory, Aldo Moro: Last Week in the Church with John Allen Jr. thecrux In this episode: Vatican teams up with Italy on the London property scandal; Cardinal … More

Vatican vs London court, Vatican Observatory, Aldo Moro: Last Week in the Church with John Allen Jr. thecrux

In this episode: Vatican teams up with Italy on the London property scandal; Cardinal Marc Ouellet oversees a referendum on Vatican II’s understanding of priesthood; Vatican Observatory launches new digital platform ( vaticanobservatory.org ) ( longbeard.com ); former Prime Minister of Italy Aldo Moro’s beatification in deepfreeze. thecrux