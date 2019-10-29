Clicks36

Bergogio's Mega Temple ‘the abrahamic family house’

david adjaye designs church, mosque, and synagogue as part of multi-faith site in abu dhabi adjaye associates, the london-based firm led by sir david adjaye, has unveiled plans for a landmark
david adjaye designs church, mosque, and synagogue as part of multi-faith site in abu dhabi
adjaye associates, the london-based firm led by sir david adjaye, has unveiled plans for a landmark project in the united arab emirates that includes a church, mosque, and synagogue. the development, known as ‘the abrahamic family house’, will be located on abu dhabi’s saadiyat island in close proximity to the jean nouvel-designed louvre abu dhabi.
the project hopes to embody the relationship between the three faiths while providing a platform for dialogue, understanding, and coexistence... www.designboom.com/…/david-adjaye-ab…
advoluntas@aol.com
One bombs the other, one cuts off the head of the other..... God wills this....
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Soley
MORE IMAGES OF BERGOGLIO'S INTERRELIGIOUS TEMPLE www.designboom.com/…/david-adjaye-ab…
