Clicks252
Tschugguel Asked About Resisting Pope Francis
The question was: What do you think of the strategies used by Cardinals Sarah or Müller to tell the truth against heresies fostered or proclaimed by Pope Francis without naming him or attributing …More
The question was: What do you think of the strategies used by Cardinals Sarah or Müller to tell the truth against heresies fostered or proclaimed by Pope Francis without naming him or attributing the heresies to Francis.
This is the transcript of Tschugguels talk, delivered in German (video here):
The Church As An NGO!
Main sentence: "Pope Francis has adopted positions much closer to those of the NGOs (and the Merkel government and the German Bishops’ Conference) than to those of his predecessors."
The Church As An NGO!
Main sentence: "Pope Francis has adopted positions much closer to those of the NGOs (and the Merkel government and the German Bishops’ Conference) than to those of his predecessors."