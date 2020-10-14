Hammer, Sickle and Cross - Conference on religion in Central and Eastern Europe

On October 13, 2020 the Danube Institute of Budapest hosted a conference on the topic of religion in Central and Eastern Europe both in the past and in the present entitled, “ Hammer, Sickle and Cros… More

Hammer, Sickle and Cross ”. While the conference is inspired by the memory of Venerable Cardinal Mindszenty, and he will be the symbol of the conference, it will also cover the persecution of Christianity throughout the region in the 40 years after the Second World War. Areas to be addressed included:

• “The history of Venerable Cardinal Mindszenty who was at the forefront of Christian resistance during the worst years of communist persecution.”

• The different role of the Polish church under Primate of Poland Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Pope John Paul II.

• The role of Blessed Cardinal Stepinac in Croatia

• The problems Christians and other believers face in a Europe with an increasingly secular ethos; The US State Department’s role in promoting religious freedom

Speakers include

• Michael von Habsburg-Lothringen, President Cardinal Mindszenty Foundation, Budapest

• H. E. Ambassador David Cornstein, U.S., lifelong New Yorker, businessman, leader and philanthropist

• Dr. Robin Harris, CBE, vice-president of the Croatian Centre for the Renewal of Culture, biographer of Cardinal Stepinac and former advisor to P. M. Margaret Thatcher, Zagreb

• Rafal Latka, historian, political scientist and author, Institute of National Remembrance, Warsaw

• Professor Rocco Buttiglione, MP, Italian academic, author and politician, Rome • Alvino-Mario Fantini, Editor-in-Chief of The European Conservative, Vienna

• István Kiss, Executive Director, Danube Institute, Budapest

• John O’Sullivan, President, Danube Institute, Budapest

Source: On October 13, 2020 the Danube Institute of Budapest hosted a conference on the topic of religion in Central and Eastern Europe both in the past and in the present entitled, “”. While the conference is inspired by the memory of Venerable Cardinal Mindszenty, and he will be the symbol of the conference, it will also cover the persecution of Christianity throughout the region in the 40 years after the Second World War. Areas to be addressed included:• “The history of Venerable Cardinal Mindszenty who was at the forefront of Christian resistance during the worst years of communist persecution.”• The different role of the Polish church under Primate of Poland Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Pope John Paul II.• The role of Blessed Cardinal Stepinac in Croatia• The problems Christians and other believers face in a Europe with an increasingly secular ethos; The US State Department’s role in promoting religious freedomSpeakers include• Michael von Habsburg-Lothringen, President Cardinal Mindszenty Foundation, Budapest• H. E. Ambassador David Cornstein, U.S., lifelong New Yorker, businessman, leader and philanthropist• Dr. Robin Harris, CBE, vice-president of the Croatian Centre for the Renewal of Culture, biographer of Cardinal Stepinac and former advisor to P. M. Margaret Thatcher, Zagreb• Rafal Latka, historian, political scientist and author, Institute of National Remembrance, Warsaw• Professor Rocco Buttiglione, MP, Italian academic, author and politician, Rome • Alvino-Mario Fantini, Editor-in-Chief of The European Conservative, Vienna• István Kiss, Executive Director, Danube Institute, Budapest• John O’Sullivan, President, Danube Institute, BudapestSource: YouTube