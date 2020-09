Clicks 9

Gary Wood died and was given an amazing Experience in Heaven.

Spiritlessons 1 3 3 hours ago

Man dead for 61 minutes got a tour of heaven, came back and was miraculously healed by Jesus !!

Share More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

robertbrownell shares this 9 Report

Report Edit share

Remove share 1 hour ago Another NDE.

Spiritlessons Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 1 hour ago I'll try to find you some new content, sorry.

robertbrownell Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 1 hour ago I've aready seen this one, it was pretty good.