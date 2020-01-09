Clicks175

Brazilian Priest Suspended for Blessing Gay Couple

A priest in Brazil has been suspended from ministry because he blessed a same-gender couple in late 2019. Fr. Vicente Paula Gomes blessed a same-gender couple’s union in early December, leading the …More
A priest in Brazil has been suspended from ministry because he blessed a same-gender couple in late 2019.

Fr. Vicente Paula Gomes blessed a same-gender couple’s union in early December, leading the Archiocese of Assis to issue an injunction against Gomes being in ministry five days later. The injunction, signed by Archbishop Argemiro de Azevedo, is in place only until an investigation into Gomes’ actions takes place.
This shouldn't be news, but the norm. Sadly, though, it is not and hence it is the news of the day.
