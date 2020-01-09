Brazilian Priest Suspended for Blessing Gay Couple

A priest in Brazil has been suspended from ministry because he blessed a same-gender couple in late 2019. Fr. Vicente Paula Gomes blessed a same-gender couple’s union in early December, leading the … More

Fr. Vicente Paula Gomes blessed a same-gender couple’s union in early December, leading the Archiocese of Assis to issue an injunction against Gomes being in ministry five days later. The injunction, signed by Archbishop Argemiro de Azevedo, is in place only until an investigation into Gomes’ actions takes place.