AMERICA'S LAST DAYS? (Trump & the New Normal)

In this episode of From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt discusses the return of the Covid pandemic lockdown and its ramifications for the coming presidential election. As civil unrest continues to dominate the headlines and the cities of America, Michael traces the history of the destabilization--both in the Church and in the State—all the way back to the 1950s, arguing that from Bella Dodd to the Beatles to Madalyn Murray O'Hair to Vatican II, this has been coming for a long time. Plus, accusations of widespread police brutality have led to calls to defund law enforcement altogether. What's behind this agenda and will it be good for America and her poorest citizens? Pope Francis says it was "adolescent behavior" when some priests risked everything to keep the sacraments available to their flocks during the lockdown. Is he right? Finally, Michael analyses the 2019 presidential speech nobody's talking about. Donald Trump, speaking to the General Assembly of the United Nations in September, put the world on notice that he would oppose the New World Order, reject Socialism and defend American sovereignty and the right to life. Every child, born and unborn, said Trump, is a "gift from God." From that moment on, the globalists, the media and the Vatican have opposed Trump with everything they have. Is this just a coincidence, or is there more to it? What exactly did Trump say that so turned the world against him? Watch this video and let us know what you think.