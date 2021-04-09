Vaccine Prions -- Kuru

COVID vaccines cause brain damage. Injecting mRNA from aborted baby cells causes the effects of cannibalism, so how is that a surprise? Primitive cannibals get a disease similar to mad cow disease called Kuru which destroys the brain and neurological system. In a year or 2 how many will be turned into zombies?
naturalnews.com/…urn-out-prions-eat-your-brain-mad-cow-disease.html
hmi-us.com/…spike-proteins-enable-higher-affinity-to-ace2.html
wordpress.com/…ed-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
There ARE cures for COVID: Hydroxychloroquine or Quercetin or Ivermectin along with Vitamin D and zinc.
remnant-tv.com/video/309/talk-about-covid-19-dr.-ryan-cole
americasfrontlinedoctors.com/treatments/
Clicks6
- Report
Social networks