Vaccine Prions -- Kuru

COVID vaccines cause brain damage. Injecting mRNA from aborted baby cells causes the effects of cannibalism, so how is that a surprise? Primitive cannibals get a disease similar to mad cow disease called Kuru which destroys the brain and neurological system. In a year or 2 how many will be turned into zombies?

There ARE cures for COVID: Hydroxychloroquine or Quercetin or Ivermectin along with Vitamin D and zinc.