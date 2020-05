Islamization of the West

COVID is causing many Little Miss Fashion Hijabs to drop their "moderate Muslim" disguises and start walking around in head to toe Burkas.The first time I saw some COVID-Burkas out shopping, I kept wondering why people were making furtive "Untinni" noises, until I. When I think of unpleasant "sand people" in the franchise, I always imagined these dudes . They didn't say …

"Utinni!"

:D

COVID is causing many Little Miss Fashion Hijabs to drop their "moderate Muslim" disguises and start walking around in head to toe Burkas.The first time I saw some COVID-Burkas out shopping, I kept wondering why people were making furtive "Untinni" noises, until I. When I think of unpleasant "sand people" in the franchise, I always imagined these dudes . They didn't say anything except for making the same noises Mrs. Clinton did when she realized she wasn't going to be Mrs. President. The Utinni-guys were mostly harmless little scavengers and thieves.