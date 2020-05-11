Clicks151
Islamization of the West
The Islamic Plan for infiltrating the Western, Free Nations. What is Sharia Law and is it compatible with America. Speakers include Brigitte Gabriel from ActForAmerica.org
COVID is causing many Little Miss Fashion Hijabs to drop their "moderate Muslim" disguises and start walking around in head to toe Burkas. "Utinni!" :D
The first time I saw some COVID-Burkas out shopping, I kept wondering why people were making furtive "Untinni" noises, until I got it.. When I think of unpleasant "sand people" in the franchise, I always imagined these dudes. They didn't say anything except for making the same noises Mrs. Clinton did when she realized she wasn't going to be Mrs. President. The Utinni-guys were mostly harmless little scavengers and thieves.
