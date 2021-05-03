Novena To Our Lady Of Fatima Pray for 9 consecutive days Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation … More

Novena To Our Lady Of Fatima

Pray for 9 consecutive days

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek, request which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people. Amen.

Pray 3 sets of : 1 Our Father, 1 Hail Mary, and 1 Glory Be