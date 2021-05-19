Pontifical Mission Societies Name New National Director | EWTN News Nightly The Pontifical Mission Societies named a new national director of the United States. Father Kieran Harrington joins the … More





The Pontifical Mission Societies named a new national director of the United States. Father Kieran Harrington joins the mission after 17 years working with the Diocese of Brooklyn, New York. The Pontifical Mission Societies support dioceses in poor territories under the direction of the Holy See. Fr. Kieran Harrington joins to tell us about the Pontifical Mission Societies, the work they do and specifically his duties as the national director. Fr. Kieran will be working with the Church in the United States. He shares how he believes the Church in the US is doing overall, especially during the pandemic. He explains what he hopes to achieve in his first year as national director.